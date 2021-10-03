CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowd, defense carry Cats to monumental win

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

It was certainly a party Saturday night at Kroger Field.

Fans clad in blue and white filled the stadium to the brim, rapper Waka Flocka Flame led the Wildcats out of the tunnel before kickoff, and Kentucky shined in the game’s most crucial moments.

By the time the dust settled, the Wildcats remained undefeated with a statement win over No. 10 Florida.

The opportunistic Cats — sparked by a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown and a momentum-shifting interception in the second half — held on for a 20-13 victory, prompting UK fans to flood the field in celebration. It was a feat worth achieving, considering many of them weren’t born the last time UK defeated Florida at home 35 years ago.

“Thank you to the BBN, that’s for you,” UK coach Mark Stoops said afterward, as a direct message to the sell-out crowd of 61,632. “They really showed up in a big, big way today and had an impact on the game. They affected the football game in a very positive way.”

In general, Stoops often exhibits an understated demeanor, but that might be the understatement of the year.

The crowd at Kroger Field was simply electric. They rocked, they rolled, and they shook the stadium to its core.

As a result, Saturday was a monumental struggle for Florida, which fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in SEC play. False start after false start set the Gators back throughout the contest, as they eventually piled up eight pre-snap penalties. For the game, the Gators finished with more penalties (15) than points (13).

The crowd was never louder than when Josh Paschal got an outreached hand on Florida’s field goal attempt and Trevin Wallace scooped up the loose ball and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown, giving UK a 13-10 advantage and its first lead midway through the third quarter.

Florida had an opportunity to get back on even ground early in the fourth, but J.J. Weaver intercepted Gators quarterback Emory Jones in UF territory and returned it to the 29-yard line.

Five plays later, Chris Rodriguez Jr. bowled into the end zone for a 9-yard TD, giving UK a 20-10 edge.

After converting a field goal midway through the fourth quarter, the Gators put themselves in position for a comeback. Just when it appeared Florida was on the cusp of forcing yet another Kentucky heartbreak — who would have been surprised, really? — the Cats’ defense held firm. The Gators ran eight plays in the red zone with the clock winding down, and they came away without any points.

Jacquez Jones made a diving pass deflection on Florida’s last play to secure the victory.

“That was a tough hill to climb,” Stoops said. “To stop them seven, eight times is brutally hard. ... We mixed it up, we went zero (coverage) a couple plays in a row when we had to. We held up in coverage, we got pressure, we played some zone, we mixed things up, and it was one hell of a stop.”

After a simple kneel down by UK’s Will Levis, the party was on. Fans celebrated on the field and lingered for 30 minutes after the final horn, soaking in the evening they likely wished would never end.

“I’m really happy for our players, our fan base, our coaches,” Stoops said. “Once again, a great, great team effort. It was beautiful in so many ways and shows the character of this football team and the resilience they have.

“Defensively, in back-to-back (games), as good of a performance as we’ve had in a long time.”

With the win, UK improved to 5-0 for only the fourth time in the last 70 years. It’s the fifth time the Cats have been 3-0 in league play in school history, and it was their first win over a top-10 team since 2010.

For a team like Kentucky, which has been pounding at the glass ceiling above its head for the last several years, Saturday’s victory could truly turn out to be a program-changing win.

For that to hold true, however, UK has to sustain its success and continue getting better. It doesn’t mean as much if you beat Florida one week, then turn around and lose to LSU the following Saturday. Based on the schedule remaining, 2021 could turn out to be a greater experience for Kentucky football than anyone ever anticipated.

Nobody embodies that “never satisfied” mentality quite like Mark Stoops.

“For me, it’s back to work tomorrow morning,” he said. “I’ll celebrate it for a couple hours, but I practice what I preach to the team.

“We want to play in a lot of big games. We have a long way to go. I’m very excited and very proud of this group, but we’ve got to go back and punch the clock tomorrow.”

For Saturday night, at least, it was a party — one the Cats won’t ever forget.

