Colorado College opens Ed Robson Arena with exhibition loss to Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ed Robson Arena, an up close and personal hockey experience for Colorado College fans, is open for business. On Saturday, the Colorado College Tigers played their first game at the corner of Nevada and Cache La Poudre. The arena was completed ahead of schedule, moving the Tigers on-campus and away from their previous home at Broadmoor World Arena. A sold out crowd of about 3,500 was on hand for the game, according to CC hockey’s twitter account.