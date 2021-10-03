Falling leaves prepare trees for winter

Chesapeake Forum is offering a class with Eastern Shore gardener Ken Morgan. A fixture among Eastern Shore gardeners, Ken will provide us with a great discussion of the peculiarities of our Eastern Shore climate and how this affects you and your landscape. He will start with a brief discussion on preparing shrubs, trees, and lawns for our winter season, including such topics as fertilizing, and pruning. But importantly, we get to tap into his many years of experience dealing with the seasons here on the Eastern Shore to answer our questions! Whether you are new to the Eastern Shore or puzzled over solving a particular problem in your landscape, come prepared to learn a lot. All gardening questions are encouraged and welcomed in what is sure to be a useful and educational class as we shift from fall into winter. This course will take place at Robin’s Nest in Easton, Saturday Oct 16 from 10-11:30am, $10. Enrollment is limited.

EASTON, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO