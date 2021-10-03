Ex-champ Vazquez wins WBA Fedelatin title
Former IBF lightweight world champion Miguel “Titere” Vazquez (44-10, 17 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Oliver “Trombita” Flores (30-4-2, 19 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA Fedelatin title on Saturday night at Verite Social Venue in Monterrey, Mexico. Flores was cut over the left eye in a round three head clash. As usual, Vazquez was busier, more mobile, and difficult to hit. Scores were 99-91, 96-94, 98-92.fightnews.com
Comments / 0