Ex-champ Vazquez wins WBA Fedelatin title

fightnews.com
 7 days ago

Former IBF lightweight world champion Miguel “Titere” Vazquez (44-10, 17 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Oliver “Trombita” Flores (30-4-2, 19 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA Fedelatin title on Saturday night at Verite Social Venue in Monterrey, Mexico. Flores was cut over the left eye in a round three head clash. As usual, Vazquez was busier, more mobile, and difficult to hit. Scores were 99-91, 96-94, 98-92.

