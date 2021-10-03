A $10 DIY Was the Finishing Touch of This Creative’s Creepy-Cute Kitchen

I’m so excited to share yet another Farmhouse update with you! Episode Three is slightly different than the others simply for the fact that there was not as much drama as some of the previous farmhouse episodes. Which is great for us but probably not as exciting for you! 😂 All jokes aside, I cannot WAIT to reveal the fourth and final episode soon!! And, spoiler alert (but not really surprising in the slightest), I completely blew through my budget! Who saw that coming!? LOL! That’s not only in the money that we spent, but in the end, we did decide to take on some partnerships, which wasn’t my intention at the beginning, but I’ll explain in the blog why we decided to team up each company! So, for full transparency before you read the blog, our partners at this stage of the renovation were; Haven Sleep Co, Elmira Stove Works, and Norelco Cabinets. Each one of these partners helped us take this farmhouse renovation to the next level, and in the final episode, I will make sure to include the total value on each of the items so you can see how over budget we went on this project! 😬

