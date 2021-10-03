A $10 DIY Was the Finishing Touch of This Creative’s Creepy-Cute Kitchen
October 31 can’t come soon enough for creative Brooke Darwin, who way before the temperatures began to dip or the leaves started to shift from green to gold, took to crafting Halloween decorations—we’re talking two whole months early. As a horror buff, you might be surprised to learn that Darwin’s inspiration for getting into the spooky spirit wasn’t a murder mystery or an exorcism film, but Practical Magic, the ’90s rom-com starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. She skipped the ghoul string lights and Ouija boards and has been collecting vintage vases and working on an antique table since July to transform her tiny Los Angeles rental kitchen into the witchy, herbal conservatory from the movie.www.domino.com
