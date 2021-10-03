Readers offer suggestions for sleepless puppy

LETTY IS READY—At left, Nancy Hawthorne and Roy Nitschke of Simi Valley first met Letty, a Labrador retriever puppy, when she was 8 weeks old in January 2019. They spent 15 months raising and training her for Sylmarbased Guide Dogs of America/ Tender Loving Canines. Letty is the seventh dog they’ve raised and trained for the organization. At right, Hawthorne and Nitschke visit with Letty, now fully grown, and her new owner, Becky Griffin of Yukon, Oklahoma. Griffin and Letty graduated together Oct. 2 as a working guide dog team. Guide Dogs of America breeds, raises and trains guide dogs and service dogs for people who are blind or visually impaired, veterans with disabilities, and children with autism. All program dogs are initially raised by volunteers like Hawthorne and Nitschke. The organization operates throughout the United States and Canada and matches highly skilled dogs with clients at no cost. For more information about raising a puppy or applying for a guide dog or service dog, go online to guidedogsofamerica.org.

SIMI VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO