CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Readers offer suggestions for sleepless puppy

By Joan Morris The Mercury News (TNS)
Kingsport Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, I answered a question about a new puppy that was having trouble sleeping in his bed without whining and barking through the night. I suggested some crate-training tips, but I’ve had lots of emails from across the country offering a few other ideas. Here’s a collection of those tips,...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

26 Colorado Pets With Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Names on Petfinder

Some people name their pets something normal, like Chip (okay, I'm biased, this is my dog's name). Other people name their pets something weird, like Taco Bell the Beast. Names like the latter have inspired a Twitter account called @petfindernames, which compiles some of the most, uh, unconventional names found on Petfinder — a website that helps people find adoptable pets in their area.
PETS
94.9 WMMQ

Box of Abandoned Puppies Left for Dead in Michigan Field For Days

A crate full of puppies were recently found alone in a vacant Detroit field. There were six puppies, only 8 weeks old just dumped like they were nothing more than garbage. A lot of times I don't like to talk about these kinds of stories because it truly breaks my heart and pisses me off but at the same time, I think people need to be aware that this crap happens. It makes me sick to think that someone could just walk away from an animal and just leave them for dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mercury News

Pleasant Hill rescue puppy is having trouble sleeping alone

DEAR JOAN: My adult daughter is struggling with sleep deprivation because her new 4-month-old puppy won’t let her sleep through the night. Any tips?. She and her husband got a puppy Monday from a West County rescue group where the pup was used to sleeping in crate with rest of the litter. The pup wouldn’t sleep in its crate at its new home in Pleasant Hill and barked and whined at night. So my daughter brought the puppy to her bed where he snuggled and bumped against her head all night.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Puppies#Birds#Animals
simivalleyacorn.com

From puppy to service dog

LETTY IS READY—At left, Nancy Hawthorne and Roy Nitschke of Simi Valley first met Letty, a Labrador retriever puppy, when she was 8 weeks old in January 2019. They spent 15 months raising and training her for Sylmarbased Guide Dogs of America/ Tender Loving Canines. Letty is the seventh dog they’ve raised and trained for the organization. At right, Hawthorne and Nitschke visit with Letty, now fully grown, and her new owner, Becky Griffin of Yukon, Oklahoma. Griffin and Letty graduated together Oct. 2 as a working guide dog team. Guide Dogs of America breeds, raises and trains guide dogs and service dogs for people who are blind or visually impaired, veterans with disabilities, and children with autism. All program dogs are initially raised by volunteers like Hawthorne and Nitschke. The organization operates throughout the United States and Canada and matches highly skilled dogs with clients at no cost. For more information about raising a puppy or applying for a guide dog or service dog, go online to guidedogsofamerica.org.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
New York Post

Mama gives cub a big bear hug after teaching it to slide at playground

A mama bear in Asheville, North Carolina, proved the playground isn’t just for humans after schooling her cub on how to use the slide at the jungle gym. Footage of the awwww-inspiring moment is currently going viral on Facebook. “This MADE MY DAY,” wrote Betsie Stockslager Emry, a fourth grade...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

CHERIE — First up is Cherie, the only female of the group. She may be the smallest at just 3 1/2 pounds, but this little girl can hold her own just fine. FLOYD — Next is Floyd, he is the largest of the group at 6 pounds and has the most gorgeous carmel stripes. Floyd is the most cuddly of the group.
PETS
New York Post

Hero farm animals rescue chicken buddy from hawk in dramatic video

Picture a very special episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” — plopped right in the middle of an unassuming country farm. Indeed, it was like a page out of a surreal children’s storybook as a goat and rooster rushed to the rescue of their chicken buddy when it was attacked by a predatory hawk, as captured in a dramatic new viral video.
ANIMALS
tillamookheadlightherald.com

AKC Labrador Puppies

Taylor Maid Farm’s AKC Registered Litter of Yellow Labrador Puppies has six for adoption. There are one Girl and Three Boys that are black-nosed cuties, plus Two perfect brown-nosed Boys (Dudley style Labs – which carry no black genetics). $1,200 limited registration. The puppy coat colors are in the soft cream, light caramel, fawn ranges. Full of personality, these puppies have been well loved, frequently handled, and get plenty of outdoor exercise daily. Ready for fur-ever homes, they have received their first vaccinations, final worming, and health checks.
PETS
WKRC

Cow in wheelchair lands spot in pet calendar

OXFORD, Iowa (WKRC/KCCI/CNN Newsource) - Angel the cow has become "udderly" famous on her Iowa farm. Now she's being recognized with a spot in an upcoming calendar. Angel is a miniature zebu that was born with a deformity in her back legs. But instead of being put down years ago as a vet suggested, she has survived through the care of the Iowa Farm Sanctuary.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Why Your Dog Follows You Everywhere, According to Behaviorists

It's usually a healthy pack mentality, depending on the dog and individual situation. We love our pets, but we don't always understand why they do the things they do. Take licking, for example. While you may not understand your dog's desire to lick couch cushions and carpeting, there's actually scientific evidence that says pups lick just about everything for habitual reasons. What's more, our dogs lick our faces to show affection (or because they like the way we taste). But what does it mean when our dogs become our second shadows? If you've ever noticed that your four-legged friend follows you from room to room, we're here to demystify this behavior.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy