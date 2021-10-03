CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

Clutter conflict: What if my partner won’t declutter?

By Angie Hyche
Kingsport Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClutter is a pervasive problem with a long list of consequences. It makes our home less pleasant, peaceful and efficient. It costs us time and money, causing us to have less of those resources to spend on doing the things we love. Clutter has been linked to excess weight and depression, difficulty with focus, decreased academic performance in children, and increased risk of falls and of fire. As if all of these consequences aren’t enough, clutter is a common cause of conflict between those living together.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
miamitimesonline.com

What's Your Approach to Navigating Family Conflict?

I know – it’s such odd imagery, but as a landlocked kid from Texas, these little animals were at times my entertainment. Think about it. Their little twitchy tails do a dance-like tussle until one of them prevails in getting away, preferably with the prize of an acorn. Sometimes, this...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kingsport Times-News

Stop trying to control parents' relationship with ex

Q. Why would my ex-wife continue to have a relationship with her in-laws after four years of being divorced? I understand we have kids, but it’s beginning to be troublesome now that I’m in a serious relationship and thinking about getting married again. What’s good. ex-etiquette?. A. It sounds like...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Kingsport, TN
Society
joyfulsurroundingsllc.com

How to decide what to declutter

Loyalty’s a fine thing, but taken to extremes it can create problems. If you feel the sort of allegiance to your stuff that usually comes with a marriage license, it can be hard to even think about letting something go. But just because you’ve had something for a while, it...
HOME & GARDEN
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clutter#Morality#Depression
spring.org.uk

A Delightful Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high IQs tend to share this quality. More intelligent people tend to follow rules and be less aggressive and better behaved, research finds. People with higher IQs are also less likely to cheat and steal. Young people with lower IQs, though, are more likely to take part in...
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
Woman's World

Having Trouble Falling Asleep? Skip the Melatonin Supplement and Try This Superfood Instead

If you’ve ever dealt with insomnia, you’ve probably tried quite a few different hacks over the years to get to sleep quicker and stay asleep for longer. While common supplements like melatonin might be popular for helping you finally drift off, you may want to take a look at hemp seeds, which can be super beneficial for a full night’s sleep — and improve your overall health.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
James Cliton

People Put Tin Foil on Their Windows. What the Reason?

The tinfoil method is a cheap and easy way to block out light. It's prevalent among people who work the night shift and don't want pesky sunlight barging in on their sleep patterns. This technique also works for children who nap during the day to sleep at night, enjoy better health, and develop good sleeping habits.
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: He was her first love, she was his second guess

Dear Carolyn: I was a late bloomer and had my first serious relationship at 20. He was a good friend beforehand. I fell in love only for him to tell me, after he dumped me, he wasn't sure he ever loved me. He realized he still had feelings for his ex/first girlfriend and dated me to prove he “could be in a relationship and not get hurt.” His breakup shellshocked him — I know because I helped him through it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KSAT 12

The vitamin verdict: Do they work?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Fifty percent of all American adults take a multivitamin each day, and that increases to 70% for people 65 and older. It is big business, totaling more than $12 billion a year. But is it money well spent? Do vitamins really make a difference?. And the...
HEALTH
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy