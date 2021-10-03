CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson A Year Later

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

I was confused, thinking it was early October yet tuning in to what, at moments, looked like a fraternity pickup game during finals week in the Spring. This was my first chance in 2021 to watch an entire game (since I live out West). It looked like the Clemson playbook has about 12 pages in it, with one play on each page. My mind went back to RG III's comment about "archaic". So true. Great moments followed by almost unbelievable mediocrity, and bungles committed by the same players who had excelled a few minutes earlier. Hasselbeck said "This is hard to watch", and he was right unless you can forget the last 6 or 7 years. Mediocrity made the game entertaining, and for me it was finally easy to watch Clemson because there is so little at stake. Fortunately, I have found a way to forget recent seasons. The trick is to expect nothing, so you are never disappointed. There were even moments when I embraced our mediocrity because only a truly disastrous season will result in the necessary internal changes in staff and approach. DJ is not and never will be another Trevor, and this team will struggle until the season mercifully ends. Nothing overpowering on our side, and any ACC team could defeat us. No gimme's this year. Not having seen Dabo on TV for a number of months, I observed a guy wound very tight, clearly feeling the pressure, and his post-game baloney seemed hollow. I'll say what he could not---BC was marching easily when the game was handed to us. They had the time and enough momentum to score. It is better to be lucky than good. Tonight Clemson was much more the former than the latter.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
The Independent

Young woman who ‘grinded’ with Urban Meyer scared to go out and may lose her job as he walks away unscathed

A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
NFL
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron shredded for postgame comment after LSU's loss to Kentucky

Kentucky ran the ball for 330 yards Saturday night against LSU. Ed Orgeron said he was surprised by the Wildcats’ ground game. As you might expect, Orgeron is getting shredded on Twitter for that comment. Orgeron being surprised by the Cats pounding the rock raises the question of how closely he studied the film. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez entered Saturday with 104 carries for 621 rushing yards, a conference-leading average of 124.20 yards per game.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Tigerpulse#Acc
FanSided

Sean Clifford injury update: Who is Penn State QB Ta’Quan Roberson?

The Penn State Nittany Lions are without starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who went to the locker room with an injury. Ta’Quan Roberson replaced him. Just when it looked like Penn State was in control of their top-five matchup with Iowa, quarterback Sean Clifford headed to the locker room. Clifford appeared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Insane Saturday

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football fans upset at Aaron Murray during Auburn broadcast

Georgia Football coverage presented by — There’s an old saying in football that the best “ability” is “availability.”. Well, if that’s the case, Georgia QB JT Daniels is in trouble, as he has shown he is rather injury-prone during his time with the Bulldogs. He missed his third game of the year on Saturday at Auburn.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Iowa Football After Win Over Penn State

It’s time to start respecting Iowa football for what it is: a real College Football Playoff contender. The Hawkeyes fell in a 17-10 hole to Penn State at halftime of Saturday’s game. Such a deficit felt insurmountable against a defense like the Nittany Lions’. But once Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford exited with an injury, a door was opened and the Hawkeyes took advantage.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Jon Gruden News

On Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the news for all of the wrong reasons. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. Unfortunately for Gruden,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy