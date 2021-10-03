CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

my thoughts of the game

 7 days ago

1st of all, tip the hat to BC. They played their butts off. As for our boys...There was some improvement. We actually were able to move the ball this game w/ over 400 yards. No turnovers. Fewer 3 & outs & better T.O.P. compared to last week. The 1st quarter & up until we got inside the BC 10 on the 1st FG, things were looking good. Then we just went to crap offensively again with playcalling, execution, etc. Not finishing off that drive w/ a TD was key in momentum as far as BC hanging around, then add in settling for field goals especially when we got set up w/ good field position twice after turnovers. Clemson had opportunities to put this game out of reach & just never delivered that haymaker. Also seeing more guys getting hurt was disheartening.

