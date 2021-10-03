CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong finance chief says city's exposure to Evergrande 'very minimal' - SCMP

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Hong Kong's exposure to debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group is "very minimal" at 0.05%, or HK$14 billion ($1.79 billion), of banking assets, South China Morning Post reported on Sunday, citing the city's finance minister. "It is very minimal and won't cause us any systemic risks," Financial Secretary Paul...

www.investing.com

