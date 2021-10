The question always is, “Where should investors put their money ?”. One of last weekend’s posts talked about the expected increase in the “forward 4-quarter” S&P 500 EPS estimate and we were right on the money: the forward 4-quarter estimate last week was $213.65, up from the previous week’s print of $206 and change. That week’s real forward 4-quarter estimate was $213.17 so this past week’s estimate shows a return of the sequential increase in the key estimate.

