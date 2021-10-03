CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF board to grill investigators, Georgieva on data-rigging claims this week, sources say

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund's executive board will intensify its probe of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva this week by separately interviewing her and investigators who said she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China, people with knowledge of the meetings said. The board will question lawyers...

AFP

IMF board to hear from law firm accusing Georgieva of misconduct

The IMF executive board will meet Sunday to hear from a law firm whose investigators concluded that managing director Kristalina Georgieva manipulated data in favor of China while she held a senior role at the World Bank, a source close to the case said Saturday. The board said Friday it wanted "more clarifying details" as it assesses whether Georgieva will keep her job and that it will decide on this "very soon." The board has met three times this week -- Wednesday, Friday and again Saturday to discuss the fate of the managing director. On Sunday it will meet with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale, which found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
ECONOMY
Imperial Valley Press Online

IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

WASHINGTON (AP) — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund said late Friday that it is seeking more “clarifying details” in its investigation into allegations that the head of the IMF pressured staff at the World Bank to change business rankings for China in an effort to placate that country.
WORLD
investing.com

Georgieva's future at helm of IMF still unclear after marathon board meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund's executive board ended a five-hour meeting about the future of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva without a decision on Friday, saying it would seek more information about claims she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to benefit China in her previous role. The IMF...
WORLD
IBTimes

IMF's Georgieva Wants 'Expeditious Resolution' Of Data Probe

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said she was hopeful of an "expeditious resolution" to an investigation that found she manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank. The statement came a day after Georgieva spoke to the IMF Executive Board, which...
WORLD
Gazette

IMF chief Georgieva's lawyer claims data probe violated World Bank staff rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawyers who investigated World Bank data-rigging allegations against IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva violated World Bank staff rules by failing to notify her that she was a subject of the probe and by not allowing her to respond to its findings, Georgieva's attorney said. In a letter...
WORLD
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
Gazette

IMF board to meet again on Georgieva review Friday -source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet again on Friday after interviewing Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva over claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China in her previous role, a source familiar with the deliberations said. A spokesperson for the IMF would...
WORLD
AFP

IMF board meets with Georgieva amid data manipulation probe

The IMF Executive Board on Wednesday announced it had met with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after an investigation found she manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank. In a brief statement, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the board "met today with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as part of its ongoing review of the matter raised by WilmerHale's investigation of the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 report."
WORLD
abc17news.com

IMF head meets with board probing data-rigging allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund has met with her agency’s executive board. The board is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank, the sister global lender where IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was formerly was a top executive. The IMF is investigating allegations that in 2018 World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. The IMF board heard from Georgieva, who has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. She served as chief executive officer of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019, before taking the helm of the IMF in October of 2019.
WORLD
US News and World Report

IMF Says Board Met With WilmerHale Lawyers on World Bank Data Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board met on Monday with officials from the WilmerHale law firm about its probe of the World Bank’s "Doing Business 2018" report, and will meet soon with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, a spokesperson said. The WilmerHale report alleged that Georgieva, as the...
ECONOMY
investing.com

UK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation

LONDON (Reuters) -The British government is right to focus on driving up wages, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, expressing confidence in the Bank of England's ability to curb rising inflation. BoE governor Andrew Bailey has said he is concerned about inflation running above the bank's target of 2.0%,...
BUSINESS
