No. 22 Auburn 24, LSU 19

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.

