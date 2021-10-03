Gray's Gastronomy: Tupelo restaurateur has successfully chased his dream

Rico Gray opened Jimmy's Seaside Fries in the food court at The Mall at Barnes Crossing seven years ago, serving a variety of covered and smothered fries as well as burger sliders. Within a couple of years, he moved the business to a standalone location, and is in the process of building a new, larger space. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO • Having been in the restaurant industry his entire career, Rico Gray knew that one day he could be his own boss.

Seven years ago, he did just that. One day, he just stepped away from a long and successful corporate career to open his restaurant.

Gray opened Jimmy's Seaside Fries in the food court at The Mall at Barnes Crossing, serving a variety of covered and smothered fries as well as burger sliders.

Within a couple of years, he was looking for another location so he could expand his menu.

"I was driving one day and saw this empty building and called the Realtor the next day, and we got the ball rolling," he said of his restaurant, now on South Gloster Street in front of Walls Bargain Center.

Gray moved into his new location and rolled out a new menu as well, adding a variety of shakes and other menu items like wings, catfish, full-sized burgers and rib tips.

Now called Jimmy's Seaside Burgers & Wings, the restaurant remains a drive-thru and carryout business. Gray said it's not exactly fast food, either.

"We cook everything to order, so it take a little while longer," he said. "We don't do any frozen patties; it's all made by hand. And made to order makes all the difference in the world."

When he moved from the mall, as a franchisee, he had to get permission from Jimmy's Seaside fries to change the name and add to the menu.

"All I basically took were the topped fries and some of the desserts," Gray said. "They were OK with the changes because they knew what I was doing, and they were all right with me making some changes."

Gray said that while the food is a big draw for customers, it's the service that will keep them coming back.

"Customer service is very important, and I want to make sure every piece of food that goes out of the window is something I'd eat myself," he said.

Gray said he tells his employees to keep that philosophy in mind.

"If it's not something you wouldn't put in your own mouth and wouldn't want to pay for it, don't serve it," he said.

Like many in the industry, Gray hasn't been immune to labor and supply chain worries. Even with relatively few people needed to run his restaurant, he could use a couple additional reliable workers.

"Getting help and keeping help has been my biggest issue, along with getting product," he said. "I've had to go ordering off Amazon to get paper products, for example. But if you go to Sam's and they're out of stuff for a long time and the commercial distribution guy says he can't get it, then you end up ordering online."

A position of expertise and authority

Gray speaks from a position of expertise and authority, having worked in a restaurant since the early 1980s. Now in his 37th year in the business, Gray started with a degree in restaurant and hotel management, then went to work for Domino's for three years. He followed that with a three-year-stint at Hardee's and then to Pizza Hut, where he worked for 24 years.

"When I left Pizza Hut, I was a district manager overseeing eight stores at the time," he said. "I kind of started Jimmy's while I was still at Pizza Hut because I knew it was something I wanted to do. When the opportunity came to move out of the mall, I came here full-time, so I had to make it work."

Born and raised in Tupelo, Gray said some of the recipes he uses at the restaurant are ones he grew up with at home. He said that knowledge in the kitchen, paired with his knowledge gained through his years in corporate restaurant management, have served him well.

"You can cook well, but you have to know how to run a business, too," Gray said. "It's a whole new thing. You see a lot of people who can cook well, but struggle because they aren't as familiar with the business end. There's not a lot of profit in the restaurant business, and you need to know how to handle all that."

Gray said he learned how to manage people and how to manage the business to turn a profit in the corporate world. He's applied that knowledge to his smaller operation.

"I haven't changed my expectations at all," he said.

Recently, Gray closed on an agreement to have a larger building constructed next door to his current spot. It will be in the vacant lot the was formerly home to a McDonald's restaurant. It's a sign of a bright future for Jimmy's Seaside Burgers & Wings.

As for advice to would-be entrepreneurs, Gray said that a good understanding of the market and having a business plan are critical.

"If you can cook and want to open a restaurant, you have to know the business end of it," he said. "And it can be anything, whether a restaurant or whatever, you need to have a good financial knowledge background and have that balance. Also be willing to work long hours, make sacrifices and be there even when you don't want to be sometimes. You have to be hands on if you want to survive."