Week 6 high school football rewind

Biggersville's Zack Winters points to friends in the stands before Friday's game with TCPS. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

HOW THEY FARED

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Tupelo (5-1): Lost to Oxford 22-6. This week: hosts Starkville.

2. West Point (3-2): Beat New Hope 31-0. This week: at Cleveland Central.

3. Lafayette (4-2): Beat Saltillo 47-10. This week: at Columbus.

4. Oxford (4-2): Beat Tupelo 22-6. This week: at Germantown.

5. Starkville (6-0): Beat Clinton 28-21. This week: at Tupelo.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Baldwyn (5-1): Beat Walnut 49-8. This week: at Myrtle.

2. Booneville (3-3): Lost to Kossuth 14-7. This week: at Bruce.

3. Nettleton (2-4): Lost to Senatobia 42-22. This week: hosts Aberdeen.

4. Biggersville (3-2): Lost to TCPS 35-25. This week: at Smithville.

5. East Webster (5-1): Beat Calhoun City 22-8. This week: hosts Choctaw County.

LOOKING BACK

East Webster defeated Calhoun City 22-8. It was the Wolverines’ first win over their Division 2-2A rivals since 2009. … Starkville kept its perfect record alive with a 28-21 win over Clinton in Division 2-6A play. The Yellowjackets have won their last three games by 7 points or less. … Oxford handed Tupelo its first loss of the season with a 22-6 decision to move to 2-0 in Division 2-6A.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tupelo looks to rebound from its first loss as it hosts undefeated Starkville, which the Wave last saw in the 2014 playoffs. … Ripley visits Division 2-4A rival New Albany, which has won four of the last five meetings in the series, including a 42-0 win last season. … Biggersville will try to bounce back from suffering its first division loss since 2018 as it visits Smithville. The Seminoles’ only loss this season has come via forfeit.

STAR POWER

TCPS freshman RB Emmanuel Randle totaled 248 yards and 2 TDs on 20 touches as the Eagles took down Biggersville, 35-25. … Baldwyn DT Rodney Stewart had 9 tackles, 5 TFL and 3 sacks in the Bearcats’ 49-8 win over Walnut in their Division 1-2A opener. The junior is up to 49 tackles, 21 TFL and 7 sacks on the year. … Lafayette RB Jayden Reed rushed for 155 yards and 3 TDs on 13 carries in a 49-10 manhandling of Saltillo. … East Union QB Rett Johnson was 13 of 14 for 268 yards and 6 total TDs (5 passing, 1 rushing) in a 42-14 win over Belmont.

Dillon Barnes