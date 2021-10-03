Dave says: Protection from inflation is possible
Q. All the talk on the news about inflation is a little scary. Is there any way to protect yourself against it on a day-to-day basis?. A. When people start talking about inflation, it seems like there are always some who want to start collecting gold, fill every container they own with gasoline and stick their cash under their mattresses. But listen, you can prepare for inflation and address the results without being panicked.www.djournal.com
Comments / 0