RALPH PLAYFORD GLOVER, JR., 80, of Charleston, passed away on September 7, 2021 following a short illness. Known as "Sonny" to friends and family from his native Preston County, Ralph was born in Kingwood and raised in Terra Alta. He was the first in his family to attend college, graduating with a B.S. in Forestry from WVU, where he met his beloved wife and partner, Marti-lou Workman, on a blind date. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After graduating, Ralph served in the United States Army as an Infantry Unit Commander and was honorably discharged at the rank of 1st Lieutenant.