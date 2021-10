The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team fell to Winona State 3-0 this afternoon to wrap up the team's first conference road trip of the 2021 season. The Bulldogs conceded early, with the Warriors' first goal coming at the 3:57 mark. Winona State was able to double their lead in the 11th minute, a breakaway that eluded a UMD defender. Sophia Grenz came out of the net to defend, but the Warriors were able to slip the ball in behind her. They would sneak in a third goal at the 30:13 mark to make it a 3-0 game, which would end up to be the final scoreline.

