CHARLES EDWARD ANDERSON (CHARLIE), 84, of Charleston departed this life on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Hospice House surrounded by his family and caregivers. Charlie graduated from Weir High School and West Liberty University with a degree in math. He worked for his father learning the plastering trade at an early age and moved to Charleston in 1969. He continued in various construction trades until 1981 when he opened Charleston Acoustics Inc., a construction material supply house which has four locations.