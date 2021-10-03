NAUTICE KINNEY 23. went to be with the Lord September 15, 2021. Nautice passed at CAMC Memorial Hospital due to complications from COVlD. From the moment she was born she lived life full of joy and light. Her beautiful smile and personality touched everyone she ever met. She loved her family, going to church, school (especially Nitro High School) and her animals. She loved spending time on the river and feeding the ducks. She loved Tik Tok videos and chatting with family on messenger. Nautice was deeply loved and brought Immense happiness in everyone around her.