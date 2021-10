Opening Statement: I want to summarize the Indiana game. We won the turnover battle, which was significant. We've done a pretty good job of that all year. We'll have to continue to do that moving forward. We did not win the penalty battle. Wasn't a lot of penalties in the game. We had five, they had three. But we did not win that battle. The drive start battle, we did win. The sack battle, we did win. And the explosive play battle, you know, we were able to win that. We did not reach our goal on offense of 16 percent. But we did have significantly more explosive plays than they did. So we did win that overall.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO