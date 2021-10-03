CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs Packers: Key matchups for Pittsburgh this week

By Curt Popejoy
 7 days ago
If you assume the Pittsburgh Steelers cannot beat the Green Bay Packers this week, you haven’t been paying attention to the NFL so far this season. It won’t be easy but the Steelers can win this game but these matchups will be the key.

Steelers edge rushers vs Packers offensive tackles

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

A huge factor in the Steelers upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week One was the terrifying three-man rotation of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Melvin Ingram terrorizing Bills quarterback Josh Allen. That trio will be back of the field together on Sunday for the first time since that game and the Packers offensive tackles better pack a lunch.

Packers WR Davante Adams vs Steelers CB Joe Haden

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

I understand cornerback Joe Haden won’t be the only Pittsburgh defensive back who will be expected to try to slow down Packers star receiver Davante Adams. But if we are being fair, Haden is the best coverage player the Steelers have. The Steelers are going to give up some catches to Adams because he’s just that good but minimizing the damage he does will be key.

Packers RBs vs Steelers ILBs

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If you are a fan of hard-hitting football this one is for you. The Packers have a two-headed rushing attack of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Meanwhile, the Steelers have inside linebackers Devin Bush and Joe Schobert who are tackling machines.

Packers NT Kenny Clark vs Steelers C Kendrick Green

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Rookie center Kendrick Green has had his hands full this season in his first year. One area where Green has struggled is his run blocking. For a guy who has some epic viral videos of his power in the gym, it isn’t translating to the field. Enter Green Bay nose tackle Kenny Clark who is one of the strongest interior defensive linemen in the league. Controlling Clark will be key to the Steelers getting any sort of run game going on Sunday.

Community Policy