CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Joc provides pop with pearls: 'It looks good'

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- Joc Pederson has been described as a carefree, comical teammate who can keep a clubhouse loose, much like Josh Donaldson did during his days in Atlanta. But Pederson likely now stands as the only Braves player to homer with a pearl necklace around his neck. Pederson continued to...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Why does Joc Pederson wear a pearl necklace during Braves games?

As Joc Pederson trotted around the bases at Miller Park after hitting a pinch-hit home run in Game 1 of the NLDS, it was impossible not to notice the pearl necklace that the Atlanta Braves outfielder was wearing. But if you thought that the 29-year-old had a heartfelt reason for...
MLB
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson batting seventh for Braves on Sunday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will start in center field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Adam Duvall moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pederson for 9.0 FanDuel points...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

A look at the Joc Pederson trade in the context of other Cubs deals

I have a number of rather unpopular opinions. One is that a really good way to accurately assess a trade is to honestly assess it as completely and accurately as possible from the start. Assess what the team should realistically expect from who they have acquired. If a team adds a perceived non-entity, and that player ends up reaching MLB, congratulations on that. However, expectations ought to be considered important. Assess the trade early and somewhat often, seeing if the assumptions made were accurate. If a player expected (by virtually everyone) to be a useful piece tumbles precipitously, the trade may have made sense, but didn’t work out. This article will looking at trades and how they can provide opportunities, especially the Joc Pederson trade this past July.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Huascar Ynoa
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Chipper Jones
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Homer
Person
Eddie Mathews
Person
Stephen Vogt
Person
Jesse Chavez
chatsports.com

Braves’ Joc Pederson To Sit vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves have released their Tuesday lineup against the Phillies, and not listed is outfielder Joc Pederson. Adam Duvall is in the lineup to replace Pederson, and he’ll bat fifth in the order. Game 1 vs. the Phillies tonight at Truist Park. Y'all ready, Braves Country?. Presented by @TruistNews...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

There’s Nothing Like Watching Aces Shove in October

It took until yesterday afternoon—the fourth day of the postseason—before two starting pitchers completed six innings in the same game. Hours later, two other starting pitchers did it again. It was refreshing to see, not because of some old-timey, pitcher-wins-matter romanticism. But simply because ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Mets#National League East#Braves#Cubs#Dodgers
Sports Illustrated

Ready for a Star-Studded NLDS Show?

Four of the last five National League MVPs will be playing in this year’s NLDS—one on each of the four remaining teams. The Dodgers are the most star-studded team in a star-studded NL playoff field. Los Angeles has four former MVPs on its roster alone. The Giants have two, while the Brewers and ...
MLB
MLB

Rich Rod out, Smyly in on Braves' DS roster

MILWAUKEE -- Terrance Gore has appeared in two MLB games over the past two seasons and Dylan Lee has totaled just two career appearances at the big league level. But both were placed on the Braves’ National League Division Series roster. While Gore, Lee, Drew Smyly and Orlando Arcia were...
MLB
MLB

Rowdy's rocket propels Crew to Game 1 win

MILWAUKEE -- The 40,852 clad in blue and gold were begging. They saw dazzling defense and an electric Corbin Burnes carve up a Braves lineup that can strike from any spot in the order. They saw a scoreless deadlock linger into the seventh inning. They needed something to erupt for, celebrating the Brewers' first home playoff game -- with fans in attendance -- since 2018.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

Morton's 'dominant' G1 start undone in 7th

MILWAUKEE -- Had Braves manager Brian Snitker known what was going to happen, he would not have sent Charlie Morton back out for the seventh inning. But given what Morton had done through six innings, there wasn’t necessarily reason for concern. Morton was constructing what would have been his latest...
MLB
MLB

Narváez impacts Crew's G1 win behind plate

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers catcher Omar Narváez offered a reminder in the National League Division Series that there are more ways to measure a player’s impact than his batting average. Narváez entered the postseason mired in a second-half slump (.225/.272/.320 slash line after the All-Star break), but he impacted the Brewers’...
MLB
MLB

Freddie Freeman's RBI single

Freddie Freeman smacks a line-drive single to right field, scoring Jorge Soler and giving the Braves a 1-0 lead in the 3rd. Watch now on TBS.
MLB
MLB

Youth reigns in Game 2: Just ask Albies, Riley

MILWAUKEE -- Ozzie Albies dropped to the dirt at second base and ripped off a few impromptu pushups. Because, well, he has no plans to miss next time. Albies doubled off the top of the right-field wall in the third inning of Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Milwaukee in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field. It scored a run, but it was so close to being a two-run homer that the Braves asked the umpires to review it. The review confirmed what everybody suspected: Albies didn’t muscle the ball out like he had hoped.
MLB
MLB

4 scenarios for Brewers' NLDS G3 starter

MILWAUKEE -- Two of their Big Three have come and gone this postseason, and the Brewers can be nothing but pleased with the results from right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, each of whom threw a quality start in the first two games of the National League Division Series. But...
MLB
MLB

Brewers tab Peralta for Game 3 start

ATLANTA -- The Brewers put to bed a mild case of speculation on Sunday afternoon, officially tabbing right-hander Freddy Peralta as the starter for Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Braves on Monday at Truist Park. • NLDS Game 3 presented by Good Sam: Monday, 1...
MLB
MLB

Fried evens NLDS with 'just a ton of strikes'

MILWAUKEE -- Showing why he has quickly established himself as one of the game’s top starters, Max Fried once again got the Braves back on track with another of those dominant starts he frequently produced over the past couple of months. • NLDS Game 3 presented by Good Sam: Monday,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy