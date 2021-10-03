CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn 24, LSU 19: Check out a summary of how they scored

By SHELDON MICKLES
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU 7 6 6 0 — 19 First quarter. LSU: Kayshon Boutte 31 pass from Max Johnson at 6:33 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 91 yards, 5:25. KEY PLAYS: On LSU's first offensive snap, Johnson 55-yard pass to Boutte to hte Auburn 36. Johnson 7-yard pass to Brian Thomas Jr. on third-and-2 to the 21 keeps the drive alive. After a 13-yard pass to Boutte, a bad snap on first-and-goal loses 22 yards and sets up the touchdown on the next play. LSU 7, AUBURN 0.

