Auburn 24, LSU 19: Check out a summary of how they scored

AUBURN, Alabama—Following the move from starter Bo Nix to backup T.J. Finley in Saturday’s comeback win over Georgia State, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin said no decision has been made yet on who will be the starter when the 22nd ranked Tigers (3-1) take on No. 16 LSU (3-1) at 8 p.m. this Saturday night in Baton Rouge. LSU is coming off a win at Mississippi State last weekend while Auburn will play the first of eight-straight SEC games beginning with the late kickoff in Death Valley.

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO