NFL

Steelers vs Packers: How to watch, listen and stream

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRXfo_0cFXiGOx00

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It’s Week Four of the NFL season and the Steelers have lost two in a row. Can Pittsburgh snap their losing streak against Aaron Rodgers and the dangerous Green Bay Packers? This is one you don’t want to miss.

Game information:

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Kickoff: Sunday, October 3rd, 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Weather: Temps in the 60s with rain

Broadcast:

National television: CBS

Local television: KDKA (CBS) in Pittsburgh

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s game. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

Person
Aaron Rodgers
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Lambeau Field#Nfl Game Pass#American Football#Cbs Local#Kdka#Westwood One#Steeler Nation Radio#Steelers Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

