BATON ROUGE — Auburn scored 14 fourth-quarter points to defeat LSU in Tiger Stadium for the first time since 1999, 24-19, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Auburn (4-1, 1-0 SEC) used an 11-play, 92-yard fourth-quarter drive to take its first lead of the game with 3:11 to play. Running back Jarquez Hunter, who had a 44-yard run on the drive, scored from 1 yard to give Auburn a 24-19 lead.