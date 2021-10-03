Mitch mashes to keep Mariners alive in WC

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE -- For the Majors’ most resilient comeback team, the hero on this penultimate game had to be its most resilient comeback player. It just had to be. For all of Mitch Haniger’s heroics this season, those that he willed on Saturday rank at the top. Seattle’s veteran outfielder put the weight of his team and a city so starved for the playoffs on his shoulders, almost single-handedly lifting the Mariners to an epic 6-4 win over the Angels that will ensure Seattle takes its postseason aspirations to the final day of the regular season.

