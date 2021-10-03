'Discipline' lacking for Missouri Western in loss to No. 2 Northwest

Moments after falling 30-7 to No. 2 Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson didn’t have the answers.

As he opened up his post-game press conference, Williamson thought deeply about the past two weeks. While there were enough frustrating parts in a 2-1 start, the Griffons have reached a time that could mold and shape what the future looks like.

“I told them in the locker room we’ve gotta gut check,” Williamson said. “We’ve gotta look ourselves in the mirror. That’s a good football team we played.

“I told our guys the team played hard, but we’re delivering wins on a platter. It’s frustrating, and I know they’re frustrated.”

Penalties on offense and special teams coupled with more explosive plays allowed by the Griffon defense left them battling uphill for the second-straight game.

The penalties, 10 of them in all, hurt the Griffons from the jump. An offside on Northwest’s second drive negated an interception near the red zone, and the Bearcats instead drove the field for a 36-yard touchdown pass.

Holding on the next two kickoffs saw the Griffon offense backed up inside their own 10. The Griffons started inside their own 15 on five occasions.

“We’re struggling executing consistently in all three phases of the game. Very, very frustrating,” Williamson said. “We’re gonna find a way, 100%. We’re gonna find a way, make sure we get these corrections made.”

The Griffons showed flaws in the first half of each of their first three games but always have an answer, pitching a second-half shutout in a four-point loss to Central Oklahoma before rallying from down multiple scores in back-to-back wins.

The offense rarely sputtered while the defense showed no little signs of life and adjustment in a Week 4 47-41 loss at Washburn. This time, the offense never had a response, totaling just 101 yards and zero points.

“I hate losing more than I like winning, especially when your side of the ball doesn’t perform up to par,” Vespo said. “We only had 100 yards of offense, which isn’t gonna get the job done. At the end of the day, our defense scored more points than our offense, so we’re gonna have to get that fixed.”

Now a team with playoff dreams has seemingly seen those snapped less than halfway into the year with a trip to a top-25 team in Nebraska-Kearney coming next week.

“I think our leaders and upperclassmen — this is the time where our kids have to take over as leaders and communicate that,” Williamson said. “I feel like the last couple weeks we just keep giving things to people instead of making people work for them.”

1:34

Updated Oct 1, 2021

1:16

Updated Oct 1, 2021

1:07