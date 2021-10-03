No. 2 Northwest takes down Missouri Western, 30-7

Despite Missouri Western taking an early lead over No. 2-ranked Northwest on Saturday at Spratt Stadium, the Bearcats weren’t fazed.

Even with the intriguing start after a controversial fumble return for a score by the Griffons, the Bearcats went on to score 30 unanswered points to clinch the 30-7 victory and win their eighth-straight in the series.

“Every game we usually come in knowing that something is going to happen, like something is gonna happen whether it’s bad or good, but it’s all about how we come back out,” Northwest senior running back Al McKeller said.

On Northwest’s first drive of the game, Missouri Western’s Brandon Johnson took a fumble return 50 yards to the end zone to go up 7-0. Replays indicated that Northwest quarterback Mike Hohensee was attempting to throw a forward pass that hit one of his offensive linemen and fell to the turf, and officials didn’t blow the play dead.

The controversial play left Northwest head coach Rich Wright and his team stunned.

“Well it was a pass first of all and they missed it on the field,” said Wright, who was also issued an 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play for arguing the call. “I was pretty frustrated about it, but our kids responded.”

Hohensee responded by connecting with Cole Hembrough for a 36-yard touchdown to tie the game. Northwest freshman Cole Lammel drilled a 40-yard field goal to go up 10-7 to end the first quarter.

The Bearcats continued to roll in the second quarter. On third-and-12, a 72-yard connection from Hohensee to senior Imoni Donadelle placed Northwest on the 5-yard line. McKeller punched it in to push the lead to 17-7. Hohensee connected with Donadelle again before the break for a 17-yard touchdown and a 23-7 advantage.

“I know at halftime we felt pretty good about ourselves, but we realized that they are a second half team. We realized we had to come out here and set the tone in the second half because they’re not going to give up,” Northwest sophomore defensive lineman Tyler Miller said.

With Hohensee sidelined for the rest of the contest with an injury, Northwest redshirt freshman Joseph Krause stepped in under center.

Krause helped deliver the final score with a handoff to McKeller, who dominated the drive with bruising runs, the final being a 1-yard touchdown with 6:26 remaining, sealing the 30-7 win.

“It’s one thing to be able to preach next man up, it’s another thing to actually get that done and I was really proud of him,” Wright said of Krause.

The Bearcats outgained the Griffons, 433-101. Northwest held Western to eight rushing yards on 29 carries. McKeller went for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

Hohensee went 12-of-16 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Donadelle led the Bearcat receivers with three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Vespo finished 7-of-12 passing for 71 yards for the Griffons and left the game in the third quarter with an injury and didn’t return. He was replaced by freshman Reagan Jones, who mustered up just 23 total yards and lost a fumble with the deficit at just two scores.

Western managed just nine first downs against 10 punts.

Northwest (4-0) returns to action against Pittsburg State at home next Saturday, with a kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium. Missouri Western (2-3) will hit the road to take on No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney, which lost its first game Saturday to Fort Hays State.

