CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

I want to revoke a permanent tenancy?

By Asked in Brewster, MA
avvo.com
 8 days ago

Consult with a divorce attorney. This issue will be resolved there rather than via eviction. TO ALL QUESTIONERS: I provide this answer in an effort to assist and guide only. The answers are qualified further by you providing the full and complete facts and background or not, and by the space limitations of this forum. The answer does not serve as a substitute for a live sit-down with an attorney. In no way is any answer to be construed as a formal giving of legal advice nor is an attorney-client relationship formed. You are not permitted to quote or refer to answers given in any court pleading or hearing. TO QUESTIONERS FROM WV & NY: Although I am licensed to practice in your state, be advised that I practice on a day-to-day basis in Massachusetts. I answer questions in your state in areas of the law in which I practice, and in which I feel comfortable trying to offer you assistance based on my knowledge of specific statutes in your state and/or general principles applicable in all states. Being licensed to practice there, however, does not provide me with the detailed knowledge of local procedures and practices that comes from day-to-day work. It is always best to work with attorneys and court personnel in your own area to deal with specific problems and factual situations.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
protocol.com

Newsom signs California's Silenced No More Act into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law Thursday, making California the first state in the country to prohibit non-disclosure agreements that bar employees from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination. The bill, which was authored by state Sen. Connie Leyva, was inspired and co-sponsored by former Pinterest employee Ifeoma Ozoma.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses UK abortion law case

A woman with Down’s syndrome who took Sajid Javid to court over the UK’s abortion law has lost her case in the high court. Heidi Crowter, who brought the case alongside Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan has Down’s syndrome, and a child with Down’s syndrome identified only as A, had argued that allowing pregnancy terminations up to birth if the foetus has Down’s syndrome is discriminatory and stigmatises disabled people.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tenancy#Revoke#Wv Ny
L.A. Weekly

New California Law Allows Members Of Police ‘Gangs’ To Be Terminated

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law targeting gangs and cliques that form within law enforcement departments. The bill states that law enforcement gangs had been “identified” leading up to this bill and individuals within those groups may now be disciplined or even terminated. “Law enforcement gangs have been identified within...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

California ends mandatory minimum drug sentence rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug crimes in the nation’s most populous state on Tuesday, giving judges more discretion to impose alternative sentences. The mandatory sentencing law Newsom signed Tuesday grew out of what Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California becomes 1st state to let adult children add parents to their health care plan

California is the first state to let some adult children add their parents as dependents on their insurance plans, a move advocates hope will cover the small population of people living in the country illegally who don’t qualify for other assistance programs. The trend nationally has been to let children linger on their parents’ health […]
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Relationships
KABC

Newsom signs a bunch of laws that make it tougher on cops- None that make it tougher on criminals

(Los Angeles, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles County signing several controversial bills dealing with police use of force. One sets statewide rules for use of tear gas and rubber bullets. Another bans police from using transportation and restraint techniques that might choke a suspect. Democrat Newsom is also signing a bill that requires police departments to enact policies that require officers to step in when they see excessive force being used. Many of the new laws are opposed by law enforcement organizations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Feds charge 55 in 'takedown' of California prison-based gang

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fifty-five people have been charged with conspiracy and racketeering-related crimes as part of a sweeping “takedown” of a California prison-based gang called La Nuestra Familia. Federal authorities unsealed 17 charging documents Thursday. One indictment focuses on seven people accused of leading the “violent and lucrative”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
jocoreport.com

10 Overdoses In 4 Days

Alarming trend rises with drug disguised as something else. Law enforcement officers and first responders are taxed with an alarming trend as they are called to a rising number of overdoses from a drug disguised as something else. Fentanyl — a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
newsbrig.com

Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

(Bloomberg) — More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from Bloomberg. Barclays Plc, TD Securities,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy