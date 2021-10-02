Private Road Maintenance?

Town of Seabrook Island Invitation for Bids (IFB) Exterior Maintenance and Painting Services The Town of Seabrook Island is soliciting sealed bids from qualified contractors for all labor, equipment and materials to provide exterior maintenance and painting services at Seabrook Island Town Hall. Issue Date: September 24, 2021 Solicitation Number: 2021-04 Description of Services: The Town will contract with the successful bidder for the provision of exterior maintenance and painting services at Seabrook Island Town Hall, to include surface cleaning, preparation, painting, clean up and light fixture replacement Bid Security: Bid Security is Not Required Due Date for Bids: October 4, 2021, 3:00 PM Bid Opening: October 4, 2021, 3:00 PM, Seabrook Island Town Hall, Council Chambers Contract Dates: Work shall commence on or before November 1, 2021 and shall be completed no later than November 30, 2021 To Submit a Bid: Bidders must use the Official Bid Form. One (1) copy of the Official Bid Form is required. Envelopes shall be clearly marked "IFB 2021-04" Return Bids by Mail or Hand Delivery To: Town of Seabrook Island, SC Attn: Town Administrator 2001 Seabrook Island Road Seabrook Island, SC 29455 For more information, or to download a bid package, please visit www.townofseabrook island.org. AD# 1962513.
