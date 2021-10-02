CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private Road Maintenance?

By Asked in Deltona, FL
 9 days ago

Hi, I live in a private unrecorded subdivision in the Country where the road is self-maintained. It is Deeded as property owner maintains their own property. we just had a new owner build a house last year, he is having someone grade the road, who is using is removing the sand from the side of the road in front of my property/house where it meets the grass and it is creating standing water alongside the road and it is now getting deeper each time they do it.

INFORUM

Potholes and popped tires: Some roads near businesses are privately owned and not maintained by the city

WEST FARGO — When a pothole develops in a city street, residents can alert the West Fargo Public Works department, and crews will examine the issue. But when it comes to some roads, such as the frontage road just north of 13th Avenue that runs between Ninth Street East and 17th Street East, it is up to the businesses in that area to do something about the damaged road, not the city.
WEST FARGO, ND
villages-news.com

Squatters reportedly living in abandoned home in The Villages

Squatters are reportedly living in an abandoned home in The Villages. Residents of the Village of Summerhill spoke out about the problem Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors. The squatters are living at 718 Santa Fe St. The property owners are deceased. The home is...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Maintenance is the process of preservation

Dr. Shepherd, on Sept. 14, explained if tax rate is our focus, it’s actually down 24.8%. But property values have increased, so more money must be going to VISD. Wrong again, as property values rise, the amount received in state aid decreases. So no added funds to VISD. My focus,...
EDUCATION
grantspassoregon.gov

Job Opportunity: Facilities Maintenance Technician

Would you enjoy a challenging and rewarding career in facilities operation and maintenance? If so, check out this opportunity to join our team!. Possess at least two years of office building or similar facilities operations experience. Work independently and in collaboration with contractors and teammates operating and maintaining City owned...
JOBS
canbyfirst.com

Canby Ferry To Be Closed for Maintenance

The Canby Ferry will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, for maintenance. Officials said the county-owned and operated ferry will reopen after maintenance is complete. The Canby Ferry, located at 4116 North Locust Street, crosses the Willamette River between Canby and Wilsonville. The ferry...
WEATHER
Tribune-Review

Jeannette hires property maintenance officer

A part-time property maintenance officer will be on the job starting next week in Jeannette. City council on Tuesday hired Vincent Pascarella of New Stanton at a rate of $17.50 per hour. City clerk Nathan Bish said Pascarella, who has 35 years of law enforcement experience, will work 20 to 25 hours weekly.
JEANNETTE, PA
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - Bids - Exterior Maintenance

Town of Seabrook Island Invitation for Bids (IFB) Exterior Maintenance and Painting Services The Town of Seabrook Island is soliciting sealed bids from qualified contractors for all labor, equipment and materials to provide exterior maintenance and painting services at Seabrook Island Town Hall. Issue Date: September 24, 2021 Solicitation Number: 2021-04 Description of Services: The Town will contract with the successful bidder for the provision of exterior maintenance and painting services at Seabrook Island Town Hall, to include surface cleaning, preparation, painting, clean up and light fixture replacement Bid Security: Bid Security is Not Required Due Date for Bids: October 4, 2021, 3:00 PM Bid Opening: October 4, 2021, 3:00 PM, Seabrook Island Town Hall, Council Chambers Contract Dates: Work shall commence on or before November 1, 2021 and shall be completed no later than November 30, 2021 To Submit a Bid: Bidders must use the Official Bid Form. One (1) copy of the Official Bid Form is required. Envelopes shall be clearly marked "IFB 2021-04" Return Bids by Mail or Hand Delivery To: Town of Seabrook Island, SC Attn: Town Administrator 2001 Seabrook Island Road Seabrook Island, SC 29455 For more information, or to download a bid package, please visit www.townofseabrook island.org. AD# 1962513.
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC
hilliardohio.gov

Annual Street Maintenance Program Underway

Resurfacing work on select Hilliard streets will begin Oct. 1 as part of the City’s annual street maintenance and rehabilitation program. The City’s Community Development Department identifies streets in need of pavement rehabilitation as part of Hilliard’s annual capital improvement program. Streets are reviewed every two years, with priorities for repair made based on street condition and traffic volume. This year, the City was able to get all six alternate packages, allowing more paving and repair than typical.
POLITICS
Connecticut Post

Annual preventative furnace maintenance tips

(BPT) - Thermostats nationwide are flipping from cool to heat mode. In fact, most Americans begin turning on their heat in September, and they are in full heat mode by the end of October, according to data from Resideo's Honeywell Home smart thermostats. That shifts a month or two if you're in the South, but make no mistake, winter is coming.
HOME & GARDEN
Watauga Democrat

Portion of Winklers Creek Road to close Oct. 7 for maintenance work

BOONE — Winklers Creek Road, adjacent to Bojangles, will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Thursday, Oct. 7 beginning at 8 a.m, according to The Town of Boone Public Works Department – Utilities Operations Division. The public works department will perform utility maintenance work, which will be completed...
BOONE, NC
simivalleyacorn.com

Tree maintenance ‘a cooperative effort’

Simi Valley’s urban forest— made up of about 30,000 trees that shade neighborhood streets, embellish landscaped boulevards and stand tall in city parks—adds more than just beauty to the community. The trees can also help reduce noise and pollution, and improve the community’s well-being. But who is responsible for maintaining...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
aces.edu

Chapter 5 – Maintenance

Regardless of barrel type, all rain barrels require maintenance. Simple maintenance can prevent problems in the future. Following are steps to keep your rain barrel in good working order:. Avoid letting water sit in the barrel for more than a week. The goal should be to empty the barrel in...
ALABAMA STATE
Aspen Times

Snowmass briefs: Board and commission fair, road maintenance on the town docket

Board and Commission Information Fair scheduled for Oct. 13. Snowmass Village officials will host an information fair for those interested in joining the town’s advisory boards and commissions before the recruitment process begins. The event will take place at Town Hall from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Board members and staff liaisons will be onsite to answer questions for prospective members.
SNOWMASS, CO
Dadeville Record

MAINTENANCE MECHANIC

MAINTENANCE MECHANIC OPEN POSITION The Alexander City Housing Authority (ACHA) is currently seeking a Maintenance Mechanic to perform skilled and semi-skilled duties involved in the routine maintenance and repairs, preventive maintenance, and general upkeep of owned and/or managed public housing properties and other managed residential and/or commercial properties based on work orders taken from tenants and employees. EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE --High school graduate or equivalent with additional training in general maintenance and repair; three (3) to five (5) years related experience in building maintenance, electrical, plumbing, and general repairs --Must maintain a valid Alabama Driver's License --Must be insurable and bondable by the Agency's insurance company --Education/certification in electrical and/or plumbing a plus OFFICE IS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. Required application and detailed job description can be obtained at the ACHA Central Office located at 2110 County Road, Alexander City, AL by calling (256) 329-2201, Alexander City Career Center, or can be downloaded from www.alexcityhousing.org. Completed applications should also include a resume. Application deadline is 4:00 pm CDT, Friday, October 8, 2021. Applications accepted by office drop-box Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, by mail, or at the Alexander City Career Center. Applications will NOT be accepted by email or fax. Only qualified applications will be considered Position is Open Until October 8, 2021 NO PHONE CALLS The ACHA is subject to HUD Section 3 hiring requirements; is an Equal Opportunity and "At Will" Employer; E-Verify participant; and Drug-Free Workplace. The Alexander City Housing Authority abides by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(a) which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability or protected veteran status; and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Pre-employment physical and drug screen required for new hires. Reasonable accommodations may be provided as required by the ADA upon request.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Kudos to incarcerated road maintenance crews

We haven't been here very long, but I have to commend the Coweta County Sheriff's Office and those incarcerated individuals who work on road maintenance. Just when we believe the weeds, grass and trash are getting out of hand, the inmates appear and clean it up pretty well. They might want to pick up the trash before mowing, but, hey, they are doing a job.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
lifewire.com

EV Maintenance and Repairs 101

There is a persistent myth that electric vehicles (EVs) cost more to maintain and repair than gasoline-powered vehicles. While EVs can be more expensive to buy than similar gasoline vehicles, they’re actually less expensive to maintain in a lot of cases, and most repairs cost about the same for both types of vehicles.
CARS

