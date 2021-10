Many are keen to read about Barcelona facts because this city is one of the best places for people who are not only interested in art, but also in architecture, food, sports, and culture in general. Barcelona is a city rich with history that can be traced back to more than about 5,000 BC. Barcelona is a living testament of the definition that being true to one’s identity can overcome the trials of time and should be nurtured rather than be replaced or buried. The beauty of the city does not only focus on emphasizing its endurance against time, but how it evolves together with its developing technological advancements. With all the undiscovered mysteries that shroud the city’s contrasting vibrance, here are some Barcelona facts that might just perk your interest.

