Ridgecrest, CA

Katana-wielding suspect charged for attempted murder

By Crime News
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
RIDGECREST, CA – On September 18, 2021 at approximately 1:10 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Ridgecrest Substation were dispatched to the Inyokern Airport for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies responded and discovered the suspect had assaulted a victim at the scene with a sword, and thrown a rock through a hangar window, hitting an additional victim in the head.

Shore News Network

Winnebago County Man Arrested on Federal Firearm and Drug Trafficking Charges

ROCKFORD — A Winnebago County man has been indicted on federal firearm and drug trafficking charges. XZAVIOR SMITH, 22, of Roscoe, Ill., is charged with possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Smith was arrested Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Man with knife arrested on grounds of Choctawhatchee High School

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL – A man, armed with a knife was spotted on the grounds of a school in Okaloosa County when administrators called the authorities. “A vigilant school administrator who spotted someone she didn’t recognize and who didn’t appear to belong on school grounds immediately alerted others and contacted OCSO School Resource Officers, who quickly detained, then arrested the man,” the OCSO reported.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Shore News Network

Bugs Bunny burglar back in jail days after being released from prison, missed meeting with Mr. T

MARTIN COUNTY, FL – The Bugs Bunny burglar has been caught. “Imagine enjoying a night out when your home security alert goes off. When you open your security cameras, you see a person inside your home pilfering through your belongings,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. “This is exactly what happened to a Martin County resident as 24-year old Brett Rusevlyan of Port St. Lucie took it upon himself to break into a home in Jensen Beach.”
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Shore News Network

