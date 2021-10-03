Katana-wielding suspect charged for attempted murder

MARTIN COUNTY, FL – Two students, ages 17 and 13 were arrested early this morning after posting on social media a threat to shoot up Martin County High School. Martin County Road Patrol Units, School Resource Deputies, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division began tracking the threat last night, immediately after it was reported. By 3:00 a.m., the two students were identified and taken into custody. Detectives did find a gun in the bedroom of the 13-year old. That gun is believed to be stolen. Neither teenager attended Martin County High School and it is unclear at this time why they targeted that school.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO