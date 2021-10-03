Today's events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

By Winona Whitaker
 7 days ago
OCT. 3

— River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will host an artist's reception for Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder from 1-3 p.m. The women will display their watercolors and other art through Nov. 6.

— Paul Grime, dean of Spiritual Formation and dean of the Chapel at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will perform a recital on the new hybrid organ of Trinity Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. A dinner will follow. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 656 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

— First United Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 165th Anniversary with a gospel concert by The Crown Quartet at 4 p.m. The church is located at 400 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

— Clinton County Conservation will host its fourth annual Hawk Watch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagle Point Park in Clinton. Hawk watchers will attempt to count every migrating bird of prey passing by the north-end Mississippi Overlook at Eagle Point. Special guest, Biologist Kelly McKay, is spearheading the watch. County Conservatio= will have scopes set up and binoculars to lend.

— Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton, Illinois, brings history to life during the Fulton Fall Festival. Residents may visit 11 buildings reminiscent of the late-1800s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors should park downtown at Fulton Corp. and ride the free shuttle to the Canyon entrance. Masks are required inside buildings. Early American Crafters at the Canyon include three blacksmiths, a storyteller, cooks in the cabin and 1860s summer kitchen, a doctor, a fur trapper and a teacher.

— Andresen Nature Center, 409 N. Fourth Street in Fulton, Illinois, next to Heritage Canyon, celebrates Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Natural Area Guardians will discuss prairies and how to start one. Limited quantities of seeds are available. Fulton High School Robotics Club will launch water bottles.

