'Saturday Night Live' Season 47 Premiere Parodies 'The View's' COVID Concerns, Jeff Bezos in Space, 'Cars 4'

By Danielle Turchiano
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its first episode back after summer hiatus, “Saturday Night Live” dove back into pop culture headlines by producing sketches that parodied “The View” co-hosts’ experiences getting told they tested positive for COVID-19 live on air and mashed up Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ recent space flight with “Star Trek.” But it also threw things back a little bit by allowing guest host Owen Wilson to return to his “Cars” role.

The Independent

Kacey Musgraves: Everything you need to know about Saturday Night Live’s first musical guest of new season

The new season of Saturday Night Live begins this weekend with country-pop singer Kacey Musgraves set to be the musical guest on the first episode of the 47th season.Musgraves last appeared on SNL on May 12, 2018 while promoting her Grammy Award winning fourth album, Golden Hour. This time around, she’ll be promoting her new fifth album Star-Crossed which sees her exploring her divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly. The Independent said the album examined “the sadness and everydayness of her breakup does breathe slowly and honestly through the songs. There is, perhaps, a kind of rebellion in exposing the...
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Owen Wilson is Jeff Bezos as “SNL” Parodies Billionaires in Space

Saturday Night Live and Star Trek have a long and complicated history, beginning with a 1976 sketch about Star Trek‘s cancelation and moving forward from there. Sometimes the results have been good (i.e. Chris Pine channeling his inner William Shatner); sometimes, less so (i.e. last season’s bizarre riff on Gen Z). For the season premiere of the show’s 47th season, SNL returned to the well of Star Trek parodies — but this time, the show had a bigger satirical target in mind.
TV & VIDEOS
Saturday Night Live spoofs The View – Covid test results crisis

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Owen Wilson and, of course, we were hoping for a sketch early on that would go viral. Ultimately, we got that in the form of a sketch spoofing The View and what happened when some of their hosts had a positive Covid test right in the middle of the show. It was somewhat strange that SNL opted to not use the show’s real name, creating a fictional show called The Talking rather than The View itself. That may have been because poking fun at specific people’s medical conditions could have been a step too far.
TV & VIDEOS
KGUN 9

William Shatner, 90, Is Headed To Space On Jeff Bezos’ Civilian Flight

William Shatner is heading to space — and this time he’s not acting. The 90-year-old actor, well known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the original “Star Trek” television series and movie franchise, will launch into orbit on Oct. 12 as part of Jeff Bezos’s civilian space program, Blue Origin.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson Team Up for Jeff Bezos' Star Trek Spinoff on Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live returned for its 47th season on Saturday, and its premiere included a Star Trek parody making fun of the billionaire space race. Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson played Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark in Star Trek: Ego Quest. This Star Trek series is about the Bezos brothers and their crew wasting time in space while piloting a penis-shaped ship in this Star Trek series. Elon Musk and Richard Branson also appear in the sketch to play Bezos' rival rich space explorers. Kennan Thompson also appears as a quickly disregarded Amazon employee making a space delivery to Bezos' ship. You can watch the sketch below.
TV SERIES
flickprime.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ goofs on Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with his own ‘Star Trek’ series

Saturday Night Live premiered its forty seventh season on Saturday and the occasion was marked in model with some fun-filled acts on the show. One of the highlights of the show was the trailer of a Star Trek-inspired collection sketch on billionaires going to area, resulting in some attention-grabbing conditions. Guest host Owen Wilson led the best way by entering into the sneakers of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The makers quirkily match the billionaire into the setting of Star Trek in a sketch that delivers quirks for near two-and-a-half minutes.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Kim Kardashian calls comedy icons for help ahead of ‘SNL’ gig

Kim Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” preparations are no laughing matter. The reality-TV superstar, 40, is set to make her hosting debut on the live sketch show this weekend, and she’s reportedly called in a crew of comedy legends to ensure she’s a success. Kardashian has asked Dave Chappelle, 48, Ellen...
CELEBRITIES
albuquerquenews.net

90-year-old Shatner of Star Trek to travel into space with Jeff Bezos

KENT, Washington: William Shatner, the American actor who gained fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk in the 1960s Star Trek television series, is going to fly into space aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket on 12th October. Shatner, 90, who will become the oldest person to fly to outer space,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

SNL: Fans praise Kim Kardashian for ‘slaying’ opening monologue with jokes about Kanye West and OJ Simpson

The new season of Saturday Night Live continued this evening with the second episode in series 47.Host Kim Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that may viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.She began with a joke about her father, who was part of OJ Simpson’s defence team in the Nineties. Kardashian said: “I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps. My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening my eyes to racial...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Kim Kardashian West’s Hosting Debut

“Saturday Night Live” saw another hosting debut this weekend, this time in the form of a celebrity who could possibly even be called the complete opposite of last week’s host, Owen Wilson: Kim Kardashian West. The influencer/reality TV star/mogul took the stage at Studio 8H for the first time ever on Saturday night, poking fun at herself and her family in the process. Host: Kim Kardashian West In terms of the proverbial 2021 “bingo card,” surely no one had “Kim Kardashian kills it during her ‘SNL’ monologue” on theirs. But that is exactly what she did in her four-and-a-half-minute monologue, as she...
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

'SNL': Watch Kim Kardashian in Celebrity-Packed 'Bachelorette' Sketch

Playing a bachelorette named Rachel, Kim Kardashian faced an all-star lineup of suitors in an SNL parody of the famed dating show, giving each guy a token that signified he’d survived another week in the competition. The first suitor to receive the prized token was Chace Crawford, a star of...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Saturday Night Live: Where’s Kate McKinnon?

We are two episodes into Saturday Night Live season 47, and audiences have yet to see Kate McKinnon. Where is the fan-favorite cast member?. McKinnon was among several SNL cast members rumored to leave the show following season 46. Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson also made that list. However, we now know that only Beck Bennett and Laurent Holt departed SNL ahead of this season.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS

