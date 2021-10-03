CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden wants to continue working on a recovery plan ‘like Madden’,…

By Dahlia Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 7 days ago

President Joe Biden’s economic agenda faces an uncertain future in Congress after this week he failed to unite his party to enact a controversial infrastructure plan, one of his top economic priorities. Biden is looking for money to invest in US roads, railroads, bridges and other public works: $550 billion...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Says Biden’s ‘Very Bad’ Poll Numbers Make it Hard for Congress to Pass Spending Package: ‘He Doesn’t Provide Much Political Cover’

Fox News’ Chris Wallace said on Friday that President Joe Biden’s “very bad” poll numbers make it hard for Congress to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that would affect welfare and climate change policy. Only 38 percent of Americans approve, while 53 percent disapprove, of Biden’s job performance, according...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Manchin
Hutch Post

Biden's approval rating falling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad for the leader who pledged to bring the country together and restore competence in government, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Infrastructure#Democrats#Senate#House#Democratic
NBC4 Columbus

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted and uncharted […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range that he has floated to Democrats in recent days. Jayapal told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that she had told Biden that his suggestion for compromise was “too low, and I said that I would really like to be closer to three.” The original amount for the package of Democratic initiatives, including expanded child care, health care,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dallas News

The week that President Biden came face-to-face with reality

It was the week that President Joe Biden and the Democratic majorities in Congress came face-to-face with reality. And that reality is that their narrow congressional majorities are insufficient to pass all of Biden’s far-reaching domestic proposals, as meritorious as most of them are. As the daily Washington political dope...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Arkansas Times

The Biden plan explained

Polls show the Republican attack machine is working wonders on President Biden’s favorability ratings. They are good at stirring resentment and fear, particularly since facts don’t matter. Nonetheless, waste of pixels though it might be, take a look at what Biden’s stimulus plan is really about: $350 billion a year...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Watertown Public Opinion

As work on Biden's mandate continues, COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy remains

As crafting of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate continues, it's likely no surprise the idea gets mixed reviews. Nationwide, some workers would rather quit than be required to be vaccinated, according to a human resources survey, while some local post-secondary students feel similarly. In August, South Dakota House lawmakers...
PHARMACEUTICALS
homenewshere.com

'Inflation tax' continues to spike, giving more fuel to critics of Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan

(The Center Square) – Inflation continues to rise at the fastest pace in decades, newly released federal data show, providing critics of President Joe Biden's signature spending plans more ammunition to fight against them. The Bureau of Economic Analysis Friday released data on personal consumption expenditures (PCE), a key marker...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy