Motorsports

Miller dominates the third practice for the United States GP

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 7 days ago

Friday night it rained complaints On the flat asphalt surface of the COTABut, despite this, the drivers had to start again on Saturday. Because as Jack Miller said, “We’re here, we need to change, we’re going to ride.” So it happened. Miller was one of the strongest drivers on the field on Friday, but Mark Marquez was fast in both sessions. It rained to get riders ready for a regular session showing how plump Kota really is.

wibqam.com

Motorcycling-Bagnaia bags third straight MotoGP pole at Austin GP

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia ended Marc Marquez’s run of seven straight poles at the Grand Prix of Americas on Saturday as he topped qualifying and sealed a third consecutive pole this MotoGP season. Bagnaia’s last lap of two minutes 02.781 seconds was just enough to push six-times...
AUSTIN, TX
