Miller dominates the third practice for the United States GP
Friday night it rained complaints On the flat asphalt surface of the COTABut, despite this, the drivers had to start again on Saturday. Because as Jack Miller said, “We’re here, we need to change, we’re going to ride.” So it happened. Miller was one of the strongest drivers on the field on Friday, but Mark Marquez was fast in both sessions. It rained to get riders ready for a regular session showing how plump Kota really is.www.taylordailypress.net
Comments / 0