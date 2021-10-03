CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

No. 4 Penn State beats Indiana 24-0 with strong defense

By TRAVIS JOHNSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nI6G_0cFXev0Y00
1 of 10

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State defenders get excited when they’re asked to defend short fields these days.

After all, it’s what the No. 4 Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) do best.

Penn State forced eight punts, two turnovers and blocked a field goal to lift the Nittany Lions to a 24-0 victory over Indiana on Saturday.

Sean Clifford threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns, Jahan Dotson caught a pair of touchdown passes, Brenton Strange added one and Jordan Stout added a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in the Nittany Lions’ ninth straight victory.

“We’re a defense who, it doesn’t matter the score, doesn’t matter what time of the game it is, we’re going to go out there and play at a high level,” defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher said. “That’s who we are. Throughout the game, we’re going to keep going.”

Penn State opened the scoring on its second drive when Clifford scrambled left and flung a 10-yard pass to Strange with 5:28 to play in the first quarter.

Raheem Layne intercepted Clifford’s pass in Penn State territory on the Nittany Lions’ next possession. Although Layne returned it to the 13, the Hoosiers couldn’t crack Penn State’s stout red zone defense. They ran four plays inside the 5 only to turn the ball over on downs on a fourth-and-short try.

The Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) wouldn’t get any closer to the end zone the rest of the night.

“I thought that was a huge play,” Franklin said. “Defensively, I just think we’re playing really good, complimentary defensive football. I don’t know if we’re overwhelming in any area, but I think the defense is doing their job.”

The offense did its part, too. After the defensive stop, the Nittany Lions responded with their longest drive of the season.

They got a boost from running back Keyvone Lee who took off for a 44-yard gain up the middle on second down. He added a 21-yard run moments later to set Penn State up inside the 5. Clifford capped the sequence with a rollout pass to Dotson in the back of the end zone. The 8-yard scoring toss made it 14-0 with 13:31 to play in the first half.

Indiana’s opening second-half possession ended badly when Penix was sacked by linebacker Brandon Smith. Penix went down on his left shoulder and was down on the field for a few minutes. He walked to the locker room and was replaced by Jack Tuttle.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said after the game that Penix injured his throwing shoulder and would undergo further tests when the team returns home.

The backup didn’t fare much better. On his first dropback, Tuttle was sacked hard on third down by Arnold Ebiketie.

“They played good defense,” Allen said. “They make it really hard to run the football. We have to make sure we take that pressure off our throwing game, stay on the field and get first downs.”

Penn State put together another strong drive and increased its lead to 21-0 when Clifford, throwing on the run again, found Dotson cutting inside Indiana’s defense for a 30-yard score.

Tuttle gave Indiana some life when he completed his next three passes for a combined 58 yards, steering his teammates into scoring position midway through the third. But the drive stalled, and Smith blocked a 30-yard field goal attempt by Charles Campbell three plays later.

STAR COMBO

Clifford and Dotson have combined for 18 total touchdowns, the most for any QB-WR combo in Penn State history.

The record of 17 was previously held by Todd Blackledge and Kenny Jackson.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The Hoosiers played well enough on defense and held Penn State’s big-play offense to just 14 first-half points. Offensively, however, Indiana had very little going on. Penix completed just eight of his first 19 throws for 109 yards and one interception and no matter who Indiana’s QB is moving forward, they’ll need more help from everyone around them if this team wants to make any progress.

Penn State: Clifford continues to play well and the Nittany Lions got more out of their running game by getting Lee involved. The Penn State defense might’ve played its best game of the season. Indiana’s offense was smothered all night, and neither QB had time or space to throw with any accuracy.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Penn State will have room to move up after No. 3 Oregon fell to unranked Stanford.

Indiana: Hosts No. 17 Michigan State on Oct. 16.

Penn State: At No. 5 Iowa on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Coaches, offensive players to blame for Penn State football quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson’s struggles | Opinion

Through a quarter and change of football, Penn State looked in control against Iowa and executed at all levels in a hostile road environment. That was until an unfortunate sequence of events occurred that saw a number of key players leave the game with injuries, the most notable being third-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Iowan

Experts weigh in on the Iowa football team’s matchup with Penn State

Saturday’s matchup between No. 4 Penn State and No. 3 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium will be the premier matchup in college football this week. It could be the most anticipated game of the entire regular season. And people are taking notice. This meeting between conference rivals marks the first time...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Penn State coach James Franklin sounds off on Iowa fans booing injured Nittany Lions

Penn State had multiple players go down with injuries in the Nittany Lions’ 23-20 loss to No. 3 Iowa. They were met with boos from the Hawkeye home crowd. FOX color commentator Joel Klatt believed that the Iowa crowd thought Penn State was trying to stunt the Iowa momentum by stopping the clock and falling down on the field with minor injuries.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
State
Indiana State
Penn, PA
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Oregon State
Penn, PA
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
FanSided

Sean Clifford injury update: Who is Penn State QB Ta’Quan Roberson?

The Penn State Nittany Lions are without starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who went to the locker room with an injury. Ta’Quan Roberson replaced him. Just when it looked like Penn State was in control of their top-five matchup with Iowa, quarterback Sean Clifford headed to the locker room. Clifford appeared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Penn State’s Sean Clifford knocked out of game vs No. 3 Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions’ game against No. 3 Iowa. Clifford was out of uniform on the sideline before the start of the third quarter. Backup Ta’Quan Roberson, playing in his fourth career game, replaced him. The nature of Clifford’s injury was not disclosed. Clifford went to the locker room to get checked after taking a hard hit from linebacker Jack Campbell in the second quarter. With Roberson in the game, the Lions had minus-19 yards on their last three possessions before half.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Penn State Beats Villanova: Top Takeaways

Back in preseason camp, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford called himself the most confident quarterback in the nation. For anyone who saw him struggle through most of the crazy 2020 campaign, it was easy to be skeptical of that statement. But four games into the Nittany Lions’ current season, well, he has proven the skeptics — including this one — wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Blackledge
Person
Sean Clifford
The Herald

Defense lifts Nittany Lions to 24-0 win over Indiana

STATE COLLEGE - Penn State's defense once against showed why it's received numerous early season accolades as it lifted the Nittany Lions to a shutout victory against Indiana on Saturday. No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) held the Hoosiers scoreless for the first time since the 2000 season...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Penn State Football Practice Photos: Preparing for Indiana

There was a twist to Penn State’s practice this Wednesday compared to recent weeks, but it had nothing to do with HOW the No. 4 Nittany Lions were preparing for Saturday’s home game with Big Ten opponent Indiana (7:30 p.m. Eastern, ABC). It was more a matter of WHERE they were preparing.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Nittany Lions#Hoosiers#Penn State
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: Grading the Nittany Lions after their 24-0 victory over Indiana

Offense (B-) QB (B-): Sean Clifford set a high bar for himself the previous 2 weeks, and wasn’t quite as sharp Saturday night. His first-quarter INT was perhaps his worst throw of the season, and he missed some other throws. But he also did a great job extending plays on multiple occasions and putting defenders in conflict by getting to the edge and going into RPO mode. And when he did decide to tuck and run, he averaged 5.8 yards on 10 carries. And he threw for 3 TDs, upping his season total to 11.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Instant recap: Indiana football loses 24-0 to No. 4 Penn State

In its first Big Ten East game of the season, Indiana football was defeated by No. 4 Penn State 24-0 Saturday night at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Indiana is now 2-3 on the season. Indiana was shut out for the first time since 2000, having scored in 246...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
saturdaytradition.com

5 reasons Penn State will beat Iowa

I like Iowa. In this biased Big Ten fan’s opinion, Iowa is the 2nd most likeable program in the conference. And I like the Hawkeyes’ QB, Spencer Petras. I think he’s been given a bad rap by college football’s commentariat. But I don’t like the Hawkeyes to beat Penn State...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

606K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy