Romell Quioto has 2 goals in Montreal’s 2-1 win over Atlanta

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored twice and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Montreal (11-10-7) is fourth in the Eastern Conference as it fight for a playoff spot.

Jake Mulraney scored for Atlanta (10-9-9).

Halftime substitute Mulraney found space behind Montreal’s back line and calmly placed the ball into the bottom right corner in the 48th minute.

Two minutes later, Quioto converted a chance and pulled Montreal level after a slew of missed opportunities.

Less than two minutes after that, Samuel Piette played a perfect ball into a streaking Joaquin Torres, who was brought down for a penalty. Quioto tucked it into the bottom right corner to give Montreal the lead.

RED BULLS 1, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew Gutman scored, Carlos Coronel had three saves and New York beat FC Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old Coronel has nine shutouts this season, tied for third-most in MLS behind Nashville’s Joe Willis and Colorado’s William Yarbrough with 11 apiece.

New York (9-11-7) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games to climb into the playoff race. Cincinnati (4-15-8) has lost five consecutive games.

AUSTIN 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez scored in each half in expansion Austin’s victory over Real Salt Lake.

Austin (7-17-4) won for just the second time in its last eight matches. Damir Kreilach scored for Real Salt Lake (11-11-6).

ORLANDO CITY 2, D.C. UNITED 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike headed home a corner kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time to lift Orlando City past D.C. United.

Orlando City (11-8-9) snapped a five-game winless streak that started with four consecutive losses. Julian Gressel also scored for the Florida club.

Robin Jansson scored D.C. United (12-12-4).

WHITECAPS 3, EARTHQUAKES 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored goals and Vancouver beat San Jose to improve its playoff hopes.

The American striker scored in the 26th, 59th and 73rd minutes for his first career MLS hat trick. Maxime Crepeau made five saves for his third straight shutout.

Vancouver improved to 9-8-10 with seven games left.

JT Marcinkowski stopped three of six on-target shots for the Earthquakes (8-11-9).

MINNESOTA UNITED 0, FC DALLAS 0, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Phelipe Megiolaro had his first MLS shutout and FC Dallas tied Minnesota.

The 22-year-old Megiolaro finished with six saves for Dallas (6-13-10). Tyler Miller made four saves for Minnesota (10-9-8).