Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Optimism for Sunday

Wilson completed 23 of 32 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Vikings. He also carried the ball three times for seven yards. While Wilson once again was efficient and nearly posted his second 300-yard performance in a row, he only got the ball into the end zone once and didn't get enough support from the rest of the Seattle roster. He still has yet to throw an INT this year with a dazzling 73.3 percent completion rate and seven TDs through three games, but the Seahawks have only a 1-2 record to show for it. Wilson faces another tough test Week 4 on the road against the 49ers.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO