NFL

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Optimism for Sunday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockett (hip) is listed as questionable but is expected to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Lockett's participation in practice fluctuated throughout the week, though his full participation Friday seemingly puts him in a good position for Sunday's contest. Schefter's report echoes head coach Pete Carroll's optimism regarding Lockett's status, but the final word will come approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. kickoff, when Seattle releases its inactive list. The 49ers are likely to be without several key players in their secondary, so Lockett could be in a good position to produce if he suits up and proves healthy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#49ers#American Football#Espn
