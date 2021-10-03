Obituary: Jeanne Boutot

BUCKFIELD – Jeanne Boutot, 91, died Monday Sept. 27, 2021, surrounded by family at her home in Buckfield. She was born in Fort Kent on April 6, 1930, the daughter of the Docite and Isabelle (Cyr) Caron. Jeanne owned and operated Jeanne’s Daycare for 25-plus years in Buckfield. She was a devote Christian and member of the Victory Christian Church in Livermore.Jeanne was a very a gifted woman, she enjoyed quilting, knitting, braiding rugs and doing puzzles, anything to keep her hands busy! She loved taking care of children and spending time with her family. Jeanne is survived by son, Nelson and his wife Emma of Lovell, son, Eldon and his wife Maryanne of Connecticut, son, Ronald and his wife Robin of Connecticut, daughter, Gail Vallee Greindl of Hartfordm son, Rodney and his wife Virginia of South Paris, daughter, Marie Jordan and her husband Kenny of Turner, son, Enoil Jr. and his girlfriend Sylvia Morin of Auburn, son, David and his wife Tammy of Buckfield, son, Daniel and his wife Lorraine of West Balwin, son, Mark and his wife Rhonda of New Hampshire, daughter, Janice Gammon and her husband Steven of Hebron, son, James and his wife Alice of Buckfield; as well as 27 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held Friday Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. at Victory Christian Church, 1680 Federal Rd., Livermore. To share memories and Online condolences with the family please go to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 51 Main St., South Paris.