Obituary: Bertrand G. Perron

SABATTUS – Bertrand G. Perron, 82, of 113 Crowley Rd., Sabattus, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, following a short illness. Born in Lewiston on August 31, 1939, he was the son of Lucien and Marie Michaud Perron, and was educated in local schools. Always good with his hands, he worked in the construction industry for many years. A hard worker, Bert occupied himself during his retirement tending a large vegetable garden and woodworking. He will be remembered for his sense of humor.