DOWNEY – Downey audiences are looking forward to the Downey Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of the fall season Oct. 23 at the Downey Theatre. The evening begins with the tenth anniversary performance of the jazzy Downey Overture, a piece written by Oscar Navarro. As a graduate music student at USC’s Thornton School of Music, Navarro lived in Downey and commuted, so it incorporates the hustle and bustle of the freeways with an atmosphere of dance.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO