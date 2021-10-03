Proposed ward boundaries unlikely to impact 2022 elections

Shown is the city’s proposed new ward boundary map changes, as presented by a committee. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

As resistance mounts against a committee’s proposed city council ward boundary changes, staff say there is not enough time to adopt them ahead of the 2022 council and mayoral elections.

According to the City Charter, boundary lines go into effect when the council approves them and must be applied to the next general municipal election in February or April. New boundaries do not apply to seated councilors until the term begins in July, City Attorney Kathryn Walker has said.

“We do not believe that this process can be completed in time to impact the Feb. 2022 election,” City Manager Darrel Pyle said.

Controversy erupted following the Sept. 9 Reapportionment Committee meeting when a member made a disparaging partisan comment about Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello being “dangerous” and “that should be considered” when redrawing the Ward 5 boundary into 11 miles of Ward 6.

Tortorello called upon Mayor Breea Clark to disband the committee. While residents protested a public hearing Monday, Clark referred to the comment as a “miscommunication” and refused to start over with a new committee.

A flowchart from 2011 demonstrates the city’s process from the time it received the 2011 U.S. Census data report in April that year to the time it reached council approval. It took six months from April, when the city began integrating the data into software, to September, when the council approved it.

At the time, the committee met three times in July 2011 and held a public hearing and a meeting to approve a resolution to council in August. The council approved the resolution by the end of September.

The present committee began meeting in September and conducted its first hearing Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the collection and release of census data, Walker noted.

“In a typical census year, we would have had these results months ago and adopted new boundaries long before the election filing period [in December],” she said.

The City Charter requires the committee to wait at least 10 days following the public hearing before it can approve a resolution to send the report to council. The committee has not yet scheduled a meeting to vote whether to send the report to the council for consideration or start over, records show.

The elections would precede any potential displacements of city councilors from their current wards, but would not take effect until the new terms begins in July. Ward 8 councilor Matt Peacock, who is up for reelection, would live in Ward 2 under the proposed boundaries.

Resistance

Following accusations of gerrymandering from dozens of Ward 5 residents, Walker said staff will recommend the public be given 30 days’ notice before the council’s public hearing.

During the committee’s hearing Monday, residents opposed the proposed Ward 5 and Ward 6 boundary change both because it will place farmland in an urban ward and because of the partisan comment.

Residents claimed the comment proved gerrymandering and that the committee failed to consider common interest in a ward that should be kept rural.

Larla Turner, the committee’s Ward 1 representative, admitted her comment which she made during the Sept. meeting that Tortorello was “dangerous” and “that should be considered” when redrawing boundary lines between Ward 5 and 6. She also apologized for her comments during the public hearing.

Tortorello said legal action could be required “to protect the integrity” of the committee’s process. While he declined to state the specific legal action he would consider if the council approves the committee’s report, he said he would do what is necessary to “ensure the process is fair.”

Some residents brought up the subject of de-annexing from the city. Title 11, Section 21-110 of the charter states residents who want to detach land from the city can do so by a vote of the council or by a petition signed by three-fourths of property owners in that boundary.

Tortorello said he has promised to study de-annexation on behalf of his constituents.

“Everything that’s currently inbounds will go,” he speculated. “We all go or no go. I’ve got lists and a campaign to contact everyone to get their opinion, their voice on this, as well as looking at the pros and cons on this. As soon as I have something to present to the ward, I’ll have a ward meeting. But, then that’s not going to happen for months because it could take a year to do this.”

A widespread issue

Norman is not the only entity grappling with a delayed census report. New precinct lines in the county will follow yet-to-be drawn boundary lines for county commissioners, state and congressional districts, Cleveland County Election Board Deputy Secretary Bill Pretty said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a special session to redraw boundary lines would begin Nov. 15, 2021.

State Election Board spokeswoman Misha Mohr said the Oklahoma Legislature adopted Senate Bill 347 that cancelled all elections for December 2021 and January and March 2022.

“We are still having those board of education elections, primary and special elections in February,” Mohr said. “Municipal elections will still take place in February and April.”