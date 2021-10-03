Running in the rain

Already drenched from steady showers and unsure how running in the dark for most of the 5-kilometer boys varsity race would affect them, there was a brief moment — right before the gun went off — when all 239 entrants at the start line unofficially joined one giant team.

Whether their shirts were colored purple, red, blue, gold, white or whatever and whether they represented a high school from Indiana, Illinois, Missouri or Kentucky, all were determined not to let the unusual conditions prevent them from finishing the finale of the six-race Nike Valley Twilight cross country event Saturday night at the wet LaVern Gibson Championship Course.

"Someone yelled out [before the race started], 'We got this,'" Northview sophomore Douglas Dillman said afterward and he was pretty sure the "we" meant every soaked runner on every team, not just one specific team.

It was obvious that few personal records would be set with the rain falling harder and harder, but Carmel junior Kole Mathison still posted a nice time of 15 minutes, 37.4 seconds to finish first and No. 1-ranked Columbus North edged No. 5 Center Grove 93-95 for the boys team title.

In the 5K girls varsity race that preceded it, Columbus North junior Lily Baker came from behind to take individual honors with a time of 18:17.4 and her No. 2-ranked Bull Dogs also earned the team championship by nipping No. 1 Carmel 56-60.

From the Wabash Valley, fifth-ranked Northview placed fourth behind Columbus North, Carmel and No. 3 Noblesville in the girls race. Sophomore Gnister Grant paced the Knights with a 19th-place finish (19:31.8).

"I thought our kids put in a fantastic effort tonight," Northview girls coach Tim Rayle told the Tribune-Star. "Placing fourth in this stacked field is right where I thought we would be. Our progression will have us in a great position as we head into the sectional [next Saturday morning at the same Gibson course]."

Terre Haute South's girls came in 14th out of 18 full teams.

"That is one of the craziest meets I’ve been a part of," South girls coach Jon Lee emphasized. "The mix of darkness and rain certainly is a different challenge. It is good to be put into those situations and see how the girls respond to it. I thought we competed well regardless of how the times ended up. Ava Rose continued to have strong outings [62nd overall Saturday], even in these tough conditions and lead us across the line.

"We were shorthanded one of our varsity runners due to a medical issue from [physical education] class, but we are working to get her cleared and back on track. In her absence, Isabel Miklozek was able to run a nice personal best to act as our No. 2 runner [73rd overall]. For those who may not have been happy with how their race shook out, we are moving on to the next one. Next week is the sectional and that is the immediate focus, forget what these conditions gave us and be better for it the following week."

South junior Laurel Monser, who finished 97th overall, admitted she was happy just to finish.

"Our whole team said [before the race], 'We're just going to have fun,'" added Monser, who described the race as "the most memorable" she's ever experienced in cross country.

In the boys team competition, 17th-ranked Northview ended up ninth Saturday, with South 18th and Terre Haute North 21st out of 28 full squads. Senior Nolan White led the Knights with a 13th-place finish (16:29.2).

"Crazy is the right word for Nike Twilight this year," Northview boys coach James Grounds noted. "This is a meet that we always look forward to due to the atmosphere. Even in the pouring-down rain, that atmosphere was still there.

"Our boys did a great job of handing the elements as well as the competition. Like every team out there, we had some kids run extremely well and some kids have a less-than-ideal race. It was a great meet to end the regular season and we look forward to returning to Lavern next week and starting what is hopefully another long postseason run."

"It was definitely a challenge," Dillman mentioned. "But it was a very fun one. I enjoyed every minute of it."

The unique circumstances of the 2021 Nike Valley Twilight also was not lost on South boys coach Josh Lee, who described it as "an amazing event capped off with some seriously rainy racing in the boys champions race."

"We had some guys rise to the occasion against some very good teams, not just from Indiana," Lee continued. "The next time we visit LaVern will be for a sectional championship and our guys are ready to earn each weekend. Lots of work will be put to the test the next three [hopefully four] weekends as we enter the postseason. If not as a team, we have had a healthy string of at least individual representation at the state championship and we hope to see that streak continue."

David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, estimated there were 3,000 fans plus 1,500 runners for the Nike Valley Twilight event. Fireworks followed the six races.

On Saturday morning, the Gibson course hosted the state middle school championships, which Patterson said lured roughly 4,000 fans in addition to 2,000 young Indiana athletes.