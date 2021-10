UPDATE (OCT. 1): Kings of Leon have now canceled all remaining tour dates follow the death of the Folowill brothers' mothers, Betty Ann Murphy. "We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from our fans. If you haven’t heard, our mom Betty Ann passed away peacefully last week. We’ve decided to cancel all remaining tour dates through October to be with our families. Thanks for the kind words and all the love you’ve given to the entire Followill family," wrote the band on Instagram.

