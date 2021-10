Cody Johnson wasn't receptive to "I Always Wanted To" the first time he heard it. "Why would you even play me that?" he asked his production team, almost offended. The acoustic ballad from the new Human the Double Album comes at the mid-point of an ambitious project that's dynamic in all the right ways. Outlaw songs dance with love songs and songs of faith and human reflection. On "I Always Wanted To," Johnson stretches far out of his comfort zone, singing as a 95-year-old man at a nursing home. Skeptical? Try to get through that third verse without reaching for tissues.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO