Awful start, poor finish doom Tulane football team to third consecutive loss
For most of the first half against East Carolina, Tulane could not block, throw, tackle, cover or pressure the quarterback. That is how a team falls 24 points behind less than two minutes into the second quarter — a recurring theme in a season that has spiraled downward quickly. The Green Wave fought back to get within eight points in the third quarter but soon fell out of contention again, losing 52-29 to the Pirates in a dismal American Athletic Conference opener on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.www.nola.com
Comments / 0