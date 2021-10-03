The four types of shoes you'll need this season – and the best ones to buy

There's good skin-care and then there's great skin-care. The difference between the two, IMHO? A hand cream. It's important to moisturize our hands regularly: It's something that the American Academy of Dermatology Association avidly preaches, especially after washing your hands, which you've likely been doing a lot more of in the last year-and-a-half. Unlike other parts of the body, our hands are being wash all throughout the day, which can strip the skin of its natural oils. And when hands don't get enough moisture, they can get dry, rough, and even calloused—especially during the colder months. But thankfully, with this Caudalie Hand and Nail Cream, we can fight off that kind of super dehydration.

SKIN CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO