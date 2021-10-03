What channel is Washington vs. Falcons on? Time, TV schedule for Week 4 NFL game
The Washington Football Team (1-2) will face the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be televised by FOX. Washington, which is in its second season under coach Ron Rivera, is coming off a 43-21 loss to the Bills last week. The Football Team had only 290 yards of offense, as quarterback Taylor Heinickie tossed two interceptions and Washington’s defense allowed 481 yards of offense to Buffalo.www.sportingnews.com
