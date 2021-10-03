CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What channel is Washington vs. Falcons on? Time, TV schedule for Week 4 NFL game

By Trevor Booth
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team (1-2) will face the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be televised by FOX. Washington, which is in its second season under coach Ron Rivera, is coming off a 43-21 loss to the Bills last week. The Football Team had only 290 yards of offense, as quarterback Taylor Heinickie tossed two interceptions and Washington’s defense allowed 481 yards of offense to Buffalo.

